Means (elbow) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Means made his third rehab start and first at the Triple-A level, which provided more pushback than his previous outings in High-A. All three hits allowed by the left-hander left the park. The one positive to take away is that Means upped his pitch count to 61, putting him another start or two away from potentially joining the Guardians for the final month.