Ramirez went 1-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The Guardians did all their damage in the second inning, with Ramirez contributing an RBI single to the seven-run rally. The third baseman has gone 5-for-16 with three steals, three RBI and four runs scored over four games since he returned from the paternity list. Ramirez is at a .271/.331/.521 slash line with 14 steals on 16 attempts, 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 55 runs scored through 70 contests as the engine of the Guardians' offense.