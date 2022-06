Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Ramirez has recorded five of his nine steals this season in his last 11 games, despite hitting just .256 over that span. The third baseman continues to provide well-rounded production with a .285/.388/.611 slash line, 14 home runs, 54 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and four triples through 227 plate appearances in an everyday role.