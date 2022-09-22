Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez was one of two Guardians that failed to record a hit in the contest, but he was still productive in his one successful plate appearance. He's slashing just .231/.371/.346 through 21 games in September, though he's logged four stolen bases, two home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored. For the season, he's notched 18 steals in 25 attempts while adding 28 homers, 115 RBI, 84 runs scored and a .277/.356/.519 slash line through 145 games.