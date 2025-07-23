Ramirez went 1-for-2 with three walks, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

The star third baseman took Brandon Young deep in the first inning, and Baltimore pitchers wanted little to do with him after that. Ramirez has been carrying the Guardians' offense since early July, slashing .283/.426/.811 over his last 15 games with eight of his 21 homers and nine of his 30 steals on the season, while adding 18 runs and 18 RBI.