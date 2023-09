Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.

Ramirez wasted no time in getting the Guardians on the board, launching a two-run shot off Kyle Harrison in the first inning to score Steven Kwan. The third baseman also added a double in the contest and has now recorded two hits in back-to-back games and in five of his last seven. He's batting .288 in the month of September with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored.