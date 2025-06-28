Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Back in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez (forearm) is starting at third base and batting third against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Ramirez was hit by a pitch to his right forearm during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. The good news was that X-rays came back negative, and he will return to action after being held out of Friday's lineup. Ramirez has slashed .301/.370/.446 with seven steals, three home runs and 10 RBI in 92 plate appearances since the beginning of June.
