Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ramirez has gone 16-for-65 (.246) over 17 contests in August, though he's also posted an 8:8 BB:K while adding five homers and five steals this month. The third baseman doesn't have to hit for a high average to remain productive in nearly every other category. For the season, he's at 26 long balls, 36 steals, 66 RBI, 81 runs scored, 23 doubles, two triples and a .291/.365/.518 slash line through 122 contests. His .883 OPS is his highest since 2021, though he hasn't been under .800 for a whole year since 2015.