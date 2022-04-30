Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walk and three runs and RBI apiece in a 9-8 victory against the Athletics on Friday.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a solo shot off Oakland starter Frankie Montas in the first, walked in the third and fifth, scoring on the former, and delivered a two-RBI double and run during a four-run seventh that gave Cleveland the lead. The 29-year-old has been scorching through 20 April games and ranks among the league leaders in many offensive categories, including a league-best 28 RBI and .760 slugging.