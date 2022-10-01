Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Royals.
Every Guardian hitter had exactly one hit Friday, but Ramirez made his count the most as a three-run, go-ahead blast in the sixth inning. The third baseman struggled a bit in September, batting .229 with three homers, four steals, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored across 29 contests. He's still slashing an impressive .274/.351/.512 with 29 homers, 122 RBI, 87 runs scored and 18 steals in 153 contests overall. He needs just one more long ball to reach the 30-homer mark for the third time in his career.
