Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.
Ramirez's fourth-inning blast briefly tied the game at 1-1, but it was all the Guardians could muster against Joe Ryan and four relievers. This was Ramirez's first homer since April 29 -- he went 12 games without a long ball. The third baseman has added a strong .290/.386/.581 slash line with 33 RBI, 20 runs scored, three stolen bases, eight doubles and two triples through 145 plate appearances.
