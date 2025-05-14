Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run homer and an additional scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss against the Brewers.

The 32-year-old launched a three-run shot to center field during the eighth inning to cut into a 7-2 deficit, but Cleveland was unable to rally any further. It was Ramirez's second homer in as many days, which brings his total to eight for the season. In addition to the long balls, the third baseman continues to be one of the most productive hitters in the league with 12 steals and a .295/.363/.510 slash line through 41 games.