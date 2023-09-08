Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Ramirez had been in a slump, going just 3-for-26 over his previous seven games. His power's also been down lately -- the third baseman hasn't hit a home run since Aug. 27, a span of 10 contests. For the season, he's at a .273/.347/.474 slash line with 21 homers, 33 doubles, 72 RBI, 78 runs scored and 22 stolen bases through 135 games. While Ramirez has been a little quiet, the dry spell is unlikely to jeopardize his near-everyday role in the lineup.