Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Ramirez crushed his 27th homer of the year and his first since Aug. 19 in Arizona. It's been another excellent campaign for the All-Star switch hitter, who's aiming to notch consecutive 30-homer, 30-steal seasons. Through 507 at-bats, Ramirez is batting .280 with 25 doubles, 71 RBI, 86 runs scored and 36 stolen bases.