Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in a 13-1 win against the Royals on Saturday.

Ramirez was the driving force behind Cleveland's resounding victory with an RBI single in the first inning, two-run homer in the second and double in the fourth. The 29-year-old had been struggling through his first seven games of July with a .160/.222/.280 line and the long ball was his first since June 10. Through 79 games, Ramirez is slashing .291/.372/.585 with 17 homers, 12 stolen bases, 50 runs and 66 RBI.