Ramirez isn't starting Saturday against the Royals.
Ramirez has gone 1-for-11 with a three-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll have a chance to rest Saturday. Gabriel Arias is taking over at the hot corner and batting seventh.
