Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Ramirez gave the Guardians the lead with a two-run blast in the third inning before driving in another two runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI double. The switch-hitting third baseman is slashing .267/.350/.477 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and four stolen bases through his first 100 plate appearances this season.