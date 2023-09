Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Ramirez has six multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, and he's added three steals in that span. The third baseman is up to 25 thefts on the season, a mark he's achieved in 31 attempts. He's also slashing .279/.352/.482 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI and 82 runs scored over 143 contests.