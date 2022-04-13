Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing.
Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
