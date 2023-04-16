Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.
Ramirez put the Guardians ahead with his fifth-inning blast, and they held on the rest of the way. It took 15 games, but the third baseman finally swatted his first homer of the season. He's hit no fewer than 23 long balls in a full-length season over the last six years, so it was only a matter of time before his power returned. Ramirez has added a solid .310/.423/.500 slash line with nine RBI, eight runs scored, four stolen bases, six doubles and a triple.