Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a double, two walks, three total runs, five total RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 14-1 rout of the Royals.

Ramirez stuffed the stat sheet in a massive performance that included a third-inning grand slam and a seventh-inning RBI double. The star third baseman reached base four times in total, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and adding icing on the fantasy cake with a stolen base. Ramirez has been one of the game's top hitters in June, slashing .340/.406/.660 with seven long balls, 22 RBI, 21 runs, three thefts and an 11:10 BB:K through 23 games.