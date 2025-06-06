Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Yankees.

Ramirez had two of the three Cleveland hits and stole his 17th base of the season, which ranks tied for eighth in MLB. The multi-hit effort was the fourth in the last five games for Rodriguez, who also extended an on-base streak to 31 contests. The third baseman is slashing .393/.448/.639 with 11 walks, 17 extra-base hits (six home runs), 15 RBI, 12 steals and 26 runs during the streak.