Ramirez feels great following offseason thumb surgery, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez recorded a respectable .766 OPS after injuring his thumb in mid-June, but his 1.039 OPS prior to the injury demonstrates what he's capable of. It will be good to see the four-time All-Star back up his words with some strong spring performance, but it looks as though there's every reason to believe he'll be fully healthy heading into the year.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Thumb surgery scheduled•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Requires hand surgery•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Four hits to end season•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Secures another 20-20 season•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Day off Saturday•