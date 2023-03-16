Ramirez is batting .364 (8-for-22) through nine Cactus League games.
Ramirez is coming off of offseason thumb surgery. The one concern from his spring numbers is a lack of power -- he has one extra-base hit, a home run. He's also logged two stolen bases. Ramirez offers one of the most enticing power-and-speed combinations in fantasy, especially since he's a third baseman. He slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 homers, 20 steals, 126 RBI and 90 runs scored over 157 games a year ago, and it would be fair to call that a slightly down year by his standards.