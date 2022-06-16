Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Rockies.

Ramirez is now 14-for-29 (.483) during his seven-game hitting streak. In that span, he's added two home runs, three stolen bases, nine RBI and seven runs scored. The third baseman is contributing across the board, but this recent surge has put his batting average over .300 for the first time since May 13. He's slashing .307/.402/.651 with 16 homers, 62 RBI, 41 runs scored, 11 steals, four triples and 19 doubles through 254 plate appearances overall.