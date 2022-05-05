Ramirez went 0-for-6 with four walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Ramirez wasn't able to get a hit, but he was still a regular presence on the bases. The third baseman is now 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts this season, with both of his successful thefts coming in the last three games. He's slashing an excellent .318/.419/.659 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and 14 runs scored in 105 plate appearances.