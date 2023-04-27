Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Ramirez is 5-for-16 (.313) over his last four games, and four of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He also drew his first walks since April 15. The third baseman is slashing a solid .271/.357/.479 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases over 25 contests.