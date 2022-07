Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

Ramirez was on the front end of a double steal with Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. This was Ramirez's first steal since July 10, and he's now 14-for-18 on the basepaths this year. The All-Star third baseman has hit .266 (21-for-79) in July, and he's slashing .289/.367/.567 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and 55 runs scored through 92 contests overall.