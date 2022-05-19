Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI single for his lone hit on the day, but Ernie Clement came off the bench to pinch run for him and then replaced him in the field in the top of the ninth. The MRI may just be out of an abundance of precaution, but Ramirez's fantasy managers will nonetheless want to keep an eye on his status heading into the Guardians' three-game weekend series with the Tigers.