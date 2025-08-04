Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Ramirez belted his 23rd home run of the year in the first inning Sunday. He's gone deep in two straight games and has 10 long balls over his last 26 appearances. Ramirez has also collected multiple hits in six of his last 10 appearances, vaulting his season average up to .302. He now owns a .910 OPS with 46 extra-base hits and 61 RBI through 108 games.