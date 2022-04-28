Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

Ramirez got Cleveland off on the right foot with a two-run homer in the first inning and produced another two-run shot in the eighth. The long balls were his fifth and sixth of the campaign and snapped a seven-game homer drought. Ramirez leads MLB with 25 RBI on the campaign and is slashing .353/.416/.735 across 77 plate appearances.