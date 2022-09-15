Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Angels.
Ramirez snapped a 15-game homer drought with his eighth-inning blast, which ended up being the winning hit. The third baseman has struggled a bit in September, going 12-for-47 (.255) with three extra-base hits and only five RBI. For the year, Ramirez has sustained a .282/.356/.531 slash line with 27 homers, 111 RBI, 79 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 137 games.
