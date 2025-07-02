Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Hitless since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
Ramirez, who missed one game after getting hit on the forearm last Thursday, is hitless in the three games since returning to the lineup. The 0-for-12 stretch is his longest hitless run of the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Back in Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Officially out of lineup Friday•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Likely unavailable Friday•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Avoids fracture after HBP•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Exits after HBP•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Walks off Toronto•