Ramirez went 1-for-6 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 14-6 win over the A's.

The steal was Ramirez's AL-leading 13th of the season and the 300th of his MLB career, making him just the second player in Cleveland franchise history to reach that milestone after Kenny Lofton. Ramirez also has 291 career homers, putting him weeks away from becoming the ninth member of the exclusive 300-300 club -- a group that includes Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Andre Dawson and Carlos Beltran, as well as Alex Rodriguez and the father and son duo of Bobby and Barry Bonds. Through 34 games this season, Ramirez is slashing .214/.336/.421 with six homers, 14 RBI and 20 runs.