Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 win against Kansas City on Thursday.

Ramirez launched a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning to give Cleveland its first lead of the game. The long ball was his first in what has been a quiet start to July, as he's slashing .217/.333/.391 without a steal so far this month. Ramirez started June off quietly as well, but he picked things up with a .392/.462/.772 slash line, seven homers, 22 RBI and four thefts over his final 20 games of that month.