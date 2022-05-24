Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, four RBI and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Astros.

Ramirez doubled in the first, drove in a run on a groundout in the top of the third, launched a two-run homer in the fifth frame and added another another RBI and a stolen base later in the contest. He now has 10 home runs and four stolen bases on the year and his 41 RBI lead the league. The third baseman has reached base in six straight games, hitting two long balls and adding nine RBI over those contests. Ramirez is once again providing extreme value to fantasy managers in 2022.