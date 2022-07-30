Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Ramirez has homered in consecutive games for the first time since June 9-10. His fifth-inning blast gave the Guardians the lead, and he padded the advantage in the seventh with an RBI single. The third baseman has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 13-for-43 (.302) in that span. For the season, he's slashing .287/.363/.572 with 21 long balls, 83 RBI, 57 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 411 plate appearances.