Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

The Guardians struggled against the Mets' pair of aces, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, in the twin bill. Ramirez was able to take the latter deep for Cleveland's lone run in the nightcap after going yard off reliever David Robertson in the day game. Ramirez has at least one extra-base hit in five of his last six contests, perhaps a sign of him coming out of his early power slump. He's slashing .280/.365/.478 with six homers, 25 RBI, five stolen bases and 25 runs scored through 43 games this season.