Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in a 10-8 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Ramirez double and scored in the first inning and hit a three-run home run in the fourth. It was the third baseman's second straight game with a homer and fifth multi-hit effort since June 18. On the season, the 31-year-old is hitting .279 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 61 runs scored and 15 steals in 298 at-bats.