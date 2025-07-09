Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI, two steals and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 extra-inning win over Houston.
Ramirez got the night started with a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Guardians an early lead. It was the second straight game with a homer and third in the last four games for Ramirez, who it's safe to say has moved beyond the 0-for-21 slump he endured last week. He's up to 16 home runs and 24 steals for the season.
