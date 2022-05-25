Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before later adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long-ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, homering in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.