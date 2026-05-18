Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

Ramirez took Tejay Antone deep for a two-run homer in the eighth inning that capped Cleveland's offensive outburst Sunday. The blast was his seventh homer of the season and his first in 24 games after he homered six times over his first 24 contests. While the superstar third baseman hasn't fully returned to his usual elite offensive form -- batting .229 with 19 RBI in 48 games -- he still holds an impressive .358 OBP and leads MLB with 20 stolen bases.