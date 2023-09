Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Ramirez ended an 11-game homer drought with the first-inning blast. In that span, the third baseman hit just .205 with three extra-base hits. He's up to 22 homers, 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and a .275/.349/.479 slash line through 137 contests this season. Ramirez continues to bat in the heart of the order as Cleveland's most dangerous hitter.