Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez pulled the Guardians within a run with his eighth-inning blast. It was the third straight game with a homer for Ramirez, who extended a hitting streak to 10 games. He's slashing .389/.488/.806 with three doubles, four homers, four steals, eight RBI and 10 runs scored during the streak.