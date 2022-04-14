Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a two run home run and three RBI in the win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Ramirez got hit by a Nick Lodolo curveball with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, driving in Austin Hedges. The third baseman later took Lodolo deep in the fourth inning, driving in two more runs. Ramirez is now up to three homers and an eye-popping 14 RBI through six contests this season. Now locked up with a long-term contract with the Guardians, the 29-year-old appears to be setting the groundwork for another MVP-caliber season in 2022.