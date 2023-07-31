Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Ramirez went deep in the fifth and seven innings to stretch the Guardians' lead to 5-0. It's his second time in the last week he's had multiple home runs in a game, and he's also recorded three multi-hit efforts in his last five games. Ramirez hasn't struck out more than once in a game since July 16 and is one of three players who are currently striking out less than 10 percent of the time. The 30-year-old is enjoying another productive campaign, as he's slashing .292/.361/.510 with 18 homers, 63 RBI, 67 runs and a 46:45 BB:K over 457 plate appearances.