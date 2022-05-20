Ramirez (lower leg) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, batting third and playing third base.
Ramirez was pulled from Thursday's game against the Reds after fouling the ball off his right shin, but the injury apparently won't cost him any games. That's great news for the Guardians, as Ramirez is hitting a typically excellent .280/.377/.553 on the year.
