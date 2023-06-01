Ramirez went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Ramirez remains one of the Guardians' top hitters. He's gone 10-for-29 (.345) with four doubles and four RBI during his active six-game hitting streak. With the team around him struggling, he's taken a slight knock to his counting stats with 29 RBI and 28 runs scored this season. He's added six home runs, five stolen bases, 16 doubles, two triples and a .277/.348/.465 slash line through 52 contests. While Ramirez's .813 OPS is his lowest since 2019, he's more than capable of a strong stretch of power hitting to get him back in line with his career norms.