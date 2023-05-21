Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

The 30-year-old put Cleveland ahead 4-3 with two-run shot to center field during the eighth inning, though the lead didn't last for long. It's just the fifth homer of the season for Ramirez, whose .465 slugging percentage would be his lowest since 2016.