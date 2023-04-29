Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Ramirez went 14 games without a steal after logging four thefts in his first 11 contests this season. The third baseman has a solid .273/.362/.475 slash line with three home runs, five steals, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 26 games in his usual everyday role.